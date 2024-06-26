Man accused of string of vandalism near downtown Dayton formally charged

DAYTON — The man arrested and accused of committing a string of vandalism near downtown Dayton is facing formal charges.

Jack Gayhart, 55, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on multiple felony vandalism charges, according to Dayton police on social media.

“Additional charges will be forthcoming,” police wrote.

Gayhart was arrested on June 14, less than a week after allegedly vandalizing three businesses along E. Third Street in Dayton.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Ping IT Services, near the intersection of N Keowee St and Third St, had multiple shattered windows.

About a half-mile down the street, DK Effect boarded up a broken window and removed mangled fiberglass from a ping-pong table.

Gayhart has previously been arrested for similar crimes, according to the department.

A DK Effect employee said that he once saw Gayhart carrying around a silver pole.

Gayhart remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

We’re working to learn more about the charges he’s facing and when he’s scheduled to appear in court next.

