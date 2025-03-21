Man accused of stealing over $2K worth of Red Bull from Ohio store

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A man is accused of taking over 100 cases of Red Bull from a Meijer.

On March 20 just before 4 p.m., Brunswick police officers were called to a Meijer on Center Road for a theft.

Officers attempted to talk to the suspect later identified as 33-year-old Brent Robinson of West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Robinson ran from officers and was later found by a K-9.

Police said Robinson stole around 105 cases of Red Bull valued at $2,200 as well as several gift cards.

Robinson was taken into custody and later transported to the Medina County Jail.

