Man accused of stealing over $2K worth of Red Bull from Ohio store

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A man is accused of taking over 100 cases of Red Bull from a Meijer.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On March 20 just before 4 p.m., Brunswick police officers were called to a Meijer on Center Road for a theft.
Officers attempted to talk to the suspect later identified as 33-year-old Brent Robinson of West Bloomfield, Michigan.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Winning lottery ticket sold in Miami Valley
- Over 200 farm animals rescued from Ohio property
- First measles case confirmed in Ohio for 2025
Robinson ran from officers and was later found by a K-9.
Police said Robinson stole around 105 cases of Red Bull valued at $2,200 as well as several gift cards.
Robinson was taken into custody and later transported to the Medina County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group