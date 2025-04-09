Man accused of starting fire at Piqua High School withdraws incompetence claim

PIQUA — The man accused of starting a fire at Piqua High School and then pointing a weapon at police before being arrested is withdrawing his claim of incompetence.

An attorney for Grady Egerton filed a motion to withdraw his suggestion of incompetence this week, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court records.

Edgerton previously submitted a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and a suggestion of incompetence to stand trial in July 2024.

At this time, it does not appear that Edgerton has withdrawn his insanity plea.

Court officials confirmed that a competency hearing previously scheduled for April 11 has been canceled.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Egerton is accused of starting a fire at the entrance of Piqua High School on July 1.

Surveillance video showed him throwing a small propane tank at the front doors. Police said he threw a lit match in the trash can, starting a fire that made the tank explode.

In body camera first aired by News Center 7 in July, officers went to his apartment to arrest him on a warrant for arson the night of the fire. In the video, one of their body cameras fell to the ground and caught the moment Egerton pointed a gun at officers.

Police then shot at him, but no one was hit in the gunfire.

Police later said it turned out Egerton had a CO-2 BB gun.

Egerton was arrested and has remained in the Miami County Jail since then.

