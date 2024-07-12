WATCH: Video shows suspect light ‘incendiary device’, damaging local high school

PIQUA — A new security video shows the moments a suspect lit an explosive device at a local school.

Grady Egerton, 20, has been accused of creating an “explosive device that he used to catch Piqua High School on fire.

A spokesperson for the city of Piqua said a homemade incendiary device was detonated near the main entrance of the high school.

Video from outside the school shows a man, whom police have identified as Egerton, walking up to the school entrance before turning around and walking away as black smoke can be seen.

A camera from inside the school shows a much more dramatic scene.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: High school damaged by ‘incendiary device’ detonation; 20-year-old man arrested after standoff

It shows Egerton allegedly attempting to light a small propane tank.

He then walks away and comes back because the small tank would not stay lit.

Egerton then catches the trash can on fire.

The flames grow and firefighters eventually arrive to put the fire out.

The fire and explosion broke glass on the entrance door and charred parts of the building.

Police were able to track down Egerton at his apartment.

Body camera video shows Egerton pointing a gun at an officer, firing them to fire shots at him.

He was taken into custody and is facing four felony counts.

Police said more charges could come as the investigation continues.

We will continue to follow this story.





