Man accused of stabbing man with hatchet, causing hours-long SWAT standoff pleads guilty

RIVERSIDE — A man who was charged in connection to a stabbing and an hours-long SWAT standoff in Riverside has pleaded guilty.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, the stabbing involved a hatchet, and the victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Jeffrey Brown, 62, pleaded guilty to the charge of an attempt to commit aggravated assault, a fifth-degree felony, in court on Feb. 19, according to court documents.

Brown’s charges stem from a stabbing that occurred in the 1700 block of Brandt Pike just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brown reportedly left the scene of the stabbing and went to his house down the street.

Riverside police officers learned the suspect lived in the area and went to the house, which is located in the 1900 block of Brandt Pike.

Police then started making announcements outside the house around 7 p.m.

The Montgomery County Regional SWAT team was called to the scene before 9 p.m.

The SWAT team obtained a search warrant for the address and arrested Brown inside the home.

Brown was sentenced to time served on all counts, and all court costs have been waived.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group