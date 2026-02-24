Truck crashes into pond in Montgomery County neighborhood

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A pickup truck crashed into a pond in a Montgomery County neighborhood on Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
First responders were called to a water rescue in the area of Summerford Place and Bromsgrove Court in Washington Township around 6:20 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspect in custody after stolen car reportedly crashes in Moraine
- Suspect nicknamed ‘Oscar the Grouch’ found hiding in trash can in Huber Heights
- Former Bengals player pleads guilty to assaulting officer, public intoxication
Upon arrival, crews found a pickup truck partially submerged in a pond.
The dispatch supervisor said their call log indicates that everyone was out of the car when authorities arrived on scene.
No injuries were reported in this crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group