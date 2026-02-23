Former Bengals player pleads guilty to assaulting officer, public intoxication

KENTUCKY — A former Cincinnati Bengals player pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer in Northern Kentucky last year.

News Center 7 previously reported that Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones was arrested on June 6, 2025, on several charges, including assault of an officer, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

Covington police said officers were dispatched to a bar along W Sixth Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for a “report of a disturbance involving a customer and an employee,” our news partners at WCPO reported.

When they arrived, they were directed to a car trying to leave the area.

Police identified Jones as a passenger in the vehicle.

While being arrested, Jones pushed back against an arresting officer.

Jones initially pleaded not guilty but had a change-of-plea hearing last week.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Jones was arrested at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG) in 2023 for alcohol intoxication, terroristic threatening, and disorderly conduct.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.

