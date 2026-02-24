Suspect in custody after stolen car reportedly crashes in Moraine

MORAINE — One person is in custody after a stolen car reportedly crashed in Moraine on Monday, according to a Moraine police dispatcher.

The crash was reported near W Alex Bell Road and Munger Road around 5 p.m.

The dispatcher said officers followed the car to the location of the crash.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw Moraine Police, Kettering Police, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cruisers.

No one was injured in this incident.

Our crews watched as the car involved was towed away from the scene.

