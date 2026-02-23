Suspect nicknamed ‘Oscar the Grouch’ found hiding in trash can in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A suspect was taken into custody after being found hiding in a trash can.

A Huber Heights officer initiated a traffic stop on Monday, but when the suspect vehicle stopped, the driver got out and ran away.

The officer briefly lost sight of the suspect and set up a perimeter in the area.

“As luck would have it, ‘Oscar the Grouch’ — as we’ve nicknamed our suspect — appeared at just the right place and the right time," Huber Heights Police said in a social media post.

The department shared a dash camera video showing a sanitation worker pushing a trash bin up to the back of a trash truck. When the worker opens the lid, they jump back and then start pointing at the bin.

As the officer pulls the cruiser up, a man pops up, jumps out, and starts to run away.

“Thanks to the impressive athletic ability and swift response of our very own Officer Perez, the suspect was safely apprehended,” the department said.

