Coroner IDs man shot, killed in area neighborhood

MIDDLETOWN — The man killed in a shooting in Middletown over the weekend has been identified.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office said Christopher Bullock, 49, of Middletown, was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Roosevelt Avenue on Saturday.

Bullock’s cause of death has been ruled a homicide.

As previously reported by News Center 7, another person was injured in this shooting.

Bullock died on scene and the second victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Video and photos from our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, show the neighborhood surrounded by crime scene tape.

Middletown is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kristi Hughes at (513) 425-7733 or their dispatch center at (513) 425-7701.

Hughes is asking neighbors to review home security videos for any suspects or suspicious vehicles at the time of the shooting.

