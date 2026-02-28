Man accused of shooting at University of Dayton pleads guilty to new charges in different incident

DAYTON — The 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a shooting that happened at The University of Dayton last November pleaded not guilty in connection with a different case that happened in September.

News Center 7 previously reported that a 19-year-old student was shot along Evanston Avenue during a party in the UD student neighborhood on Nov. 1, 2025.

Dylan Hiner pleaded guilty to charges connected to the shooting at the University of Dayton in early February.

On Thursday, Hiner pleaded guilty to charges in a different case that happened in September 2025, before the shooting at the University of Dayton, according to court documents.

He faced charges of carrying concealed weapons (loaded/ready at hand), improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance in a school safety zone.

Hiner pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, according to court records. The improper handling charges were dropped.

He could face up to 12 months in prison for this charge.

