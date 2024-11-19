Man accused of sexually abusing local 7-year-old girl found guilty

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a child in Harrison Township in 2023.

Seth Barber, 27, of Lexington, Ohio, was found guilty by a jury on Monday of two counts of rape involving a child younger than 10 and two counts of sexual battery, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Barber allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl from August 2023 to September 2023, according to a statement of facts filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Barber was arrested in November 2023 but had posted bond. He was booked back into the Montgomery County Jail last week.

A sentencing date has not been set at this time.

