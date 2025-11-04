Man accused of setting multiple cars on fire formally charged

BEAVERCREEK — A man is facing formal charges after cars were set on fire in Beavercreek earlier this month.

Scott Bennet was indicted on two counts of aggravated arson, four counts of arson, and one count of aggravated menacing, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, police and fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in the 1600 block of Countryside Drive around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 4.

A neighbor called 911 and reported that the vehicles parked in the driveway of the home across the street were on fire.

After that, another neighbor called and told dispatchers that their surveillance camera captured a man walking away from the fire before entering a nearby home.

The Regional Emergency Response Team was activated, and negotiators contacted the suspect, 55-year-old Bennet, at a neighboring home.

Police said Bennet was “uncooperative and appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.”

After several hours, Bennet was taken into custody.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping with the investigation into the arson.

