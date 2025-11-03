Pair accused of making, distributing steroids formally charged

PREBLE COUNTY — The pair accused of making and distributing steroids in Preble County have been formally charged.

Preble County Court of Common Pleas records show Ronald Fox and Susan Fox, both of Camden, were each indicted Monday on the following charges:

Trafficking in drugs with nine specifications for forfeiture

Possession of drugs with nine specifications for forfeiture

Illegal manufacture of drugs with nine specifications for forfeiture

Aggravated possession of drugs with nine specifications for forfeiture

Illegal manufacture of drugs with nine specifications for forfeiture

Illegal administration or distribution of anabolic steroids

Sale or use of drugs not approved by Food and Drug Administration

Endangering children

Possession of LSD

Possessing criminal tools

Possessing drug abuse instruments

As previously reported by News Center 7, investigators with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the 8500 block of State Route 503 on Oct. 6.

During the search, investigators seized a large amount of evidence, including powders, pills, liquids, distribution equipment, marijuana, two pill presses, U.S. currency, and several vehicles.

Both Ronald and Susan are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5.

We will continue to follow this story.

