Man accused of robbing construction worker at Montgomery County business

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — A man is in jail after he allegedly robbed a construction worker in Montgomery County on Tuesday, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Rent-A-Center in the 3000 block of Salem Avenue on reports of an armed robbery around 12:45 p.m.

The spokesperson said the building is currently under construction.

The man allegedly showed the construction worker a firearm and took their property.

He reportedly ran away from the area before authorities arrived on scene.

Deputies responded and found a man matching the provided description in the area, according to the spokesperson.

The man was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary charge of robbery.

The incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

Montgomery County Jail records show that Quincy Mattison, 36, was arrested by deputies on a preliminary robbery charge down the street at a McDonald’s on Free Pike just after 1:40 p.m.

The sheriff’s office has not confirmed if Mattison is the suspect in this incident.

Quincy Mattison, 36 (Montgomery County Jail)

