Man accused of killing kitten out of rage after losing his phone

DAYTON — A man is accused of killing a kitten in front of his kids and their mother.

On Oct.7 at a home on Wildwood Avenue Maccado Black is accused of becoming upset after not being able to find his phone, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

During a fit of rage, Black is accused of grabbing a kitting that was on the porch and killing it in front of his kids and their mother, an affidavit states.

He is currently booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a charge of cruelty to companion animals. His bond is set at $5,000.

Black is set to have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 16.

