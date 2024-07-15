Man accused of killing 17-year-old in Ohio arrested on Indiana Toll Road

INDIANA — An Ohio man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old was arrested in Indiana, according to a spokesperson with the Indiana State Police.

Ohio authorities alerted Indiana State Police that the wanted suspect may be traveling on the Indiana Toll Road on Saturday.

At approximately 9:57 a.m., a trooper in LaPorte County saw a car that matched the given description, the spokesperson said.

The trooper followed the car, confirmed it was the suspect’s vehicle, and called for backup.

The spokesperson said authorities pulled the driver over near the 38-mile marker of the Indiana Toll Road.

A 22-year-old man from Painesville, Ohio was arrested and taken to the LaPorte County Jail.

The Willoughby Police Department, in northeastern Ohio, is investigating the deadly shooting and will release the suspect’s identity when he is arranged.

