Police presence reported in Kettering neighborhood

KETTERING — Multiple police officers were seen in a Kettering neighborhood Sunday evening.

Initial reports indicate that Kettering officers and medics responded to the 4000 block of Irelan Street before 6:40 p.m.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson was on scene and saw at least three cruisers near a residence.

Robertson also saw officers remove a firearm from a garage.

An officer on scene could not confirm the nature of the call but said no one died in this incident.

Information on any possible injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Kettering Police Department for more information and will continue to follow this story.

