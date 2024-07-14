1 dead after vehicle crashes into RTA pole in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a crash in Harrison Township Sunday morning.

Deputies were dispatched at 6:40 a.m., to a crash in the area of Salem Avenue and Free Pike, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a maroon Buick Lucerne had hit an RTA pole.

It was determined the driver had lost control while traveling north on Salem Avenue near Free Pike and slid sideways into the pole, the spokesperson said.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

