Man accused of kidnapping, attempting to suffocate person with pillow

TOLDEO — A man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly kidnapping and attempting to suffocate a person on Saturday.

Javantay Noble, 21, of Toledo, forced the victim into a vehicle by threatening to assault and stab them, then drove to a different location where he continued to threaten the victim with a crowbar or tire iron, according to Toledo police affidavits

Noble is accused of shoving the victim onto a couch and placing a pillow over their face, causing the victim to struggle to breathe.

He was charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and third-degree felony strangulation/suffocation.

A warrant for Noble’s arrest was filed on Sunday, and he was booked into the Lucas County Jail the same day.

He was arraigned on a $150,000 bond on Monday and ordered not to have any contact with the victim or possess any weapons.

