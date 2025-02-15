Man accused of hitting, killing infant with car arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — A 20-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed an infant with a car.

The incident occurred in the morning on Jan. 25 in Jacksonville, Florida, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Golden, 20, was driving with a female passenger and an 8-month-old baby when he and the passenger started arguing.

Golden is accused of taking the baby out of the car, hitting them with the car, and then leaving the scene.

The baby died from their injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Homicide detectives arrested Golden on aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.

Golden was booked in the Duval County Jail.

“We, with our partners at the State Attorney’s Office, will stop at nothing to get justice for the baby,” the sheriff’s office said.

