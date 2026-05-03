Man accused of firing over 12 shots at deputies near area hotel in custody

WARREN COUNTY — A man accused of firing over a dozen shots at deputies near a hotel in Warren County is in custody.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:40 p.m. to a wellness check at the 9700 block of Mason-Montgomery Road.

The sheriff’s identified the suspect as Seth Foresman, 39.

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He has been charged with improper discharge of a weapon, inducing panic, and using weapons while intoxicated, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

Jail records indicate that Foresman is in the Warren County Jail. Bond has been set at $50,000.

He is expected to be arraigned this week in Warren County.

Seth Foresman is currently in the Warren County Jail and has been charged with improper discharge of a weapon, inducing panic, and weapons while intoxicated.



He will be arraigned this coming week in Mason Municipal Court regarding the incident. — Warren Co Sheriff (@WCSO_Ohio) May 3, 2026

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