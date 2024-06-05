Man accused of driving through crowd, hitting 3 people, formally charged

DAYTON — A man accused of driving through a crowd and hitting three people has been formally charged.

Kamauri Tucker, 23, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on six counts of felonious assault on Tuesday, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police and medics were called to the area of Willowwood Drive near Edwin Joel Brown Middle School on May 2 on reports of a pedestrian crash.

Multiple adults had allegedly met up in the area to fight, according to Dayton Police Lt. Mark Ponichtera.

“After the fight was over a suspect got into their car and hit three of the people who had been involved in the fight,” Ponichtera said.

As we showed you on News Center 7 in May, the fight and crash were caught on someone’s home security camera.

The video showed the crowd start to break up and then a white SUV hit two people before turning around and hitting the third person. The SUV then sped off.

All three people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Tucker is currently not in custody and an arrest warrant has been filed, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office told News Center 7.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 18.

