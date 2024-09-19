Man accused of deadly shooting at Dayton apartment complex formally charged

DAYTON — An Enon man has been formally charged with killing a man at a Dayton apartment complex earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Aldayshein Morgan, 23, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday on two counts each of murder and felonious assault, as well as one count of tampering with evidence, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Sept. 7, Morgan was in an altercation at the Summit Square Apartments in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive.

“While driving a motor vehicle away from this location. did fire a firearm from the driver’s window of the vehicle striking his vehicle and the victim, Mr. Korwyn Moore,” an affidavit and statement of facts originally filed in Dayton Municipal Court stated.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, Moore, 32, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries several hours later.

Morgan is also accused of trying to repair the damages done to his vehicle in an attempt to conceal evidence in the case, court records stated.

Morgan was arrested by Dayton Police on Sept. 10 at a home in Xenia. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 24.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



