Man pleads guilty to causing death of local security guard

DAYTON — A Dayton man is pleading guilty to a charge connected to the death of a local security guard.

Antonio Fountain, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in a bill of information, according to court documents filed Friday.

As part of his plea agreement, one count of murder and felonious assault were dismissed.

The charges were in connection to the death of Ronnie “Joe” Brown, a 60-year-old security guard at Setters Volleyball Club on Gateway Drive in Dayton.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to Setters in April 2022 on reports of a fight in the parking lot. Brown was found unconscious on the ground outside the volleyball club.

Medics transported Brown to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries two days later.

An investigation, including surveillance video, showed that Fountain “sucker-punched” Brown in the head while he was trying to break up the fight, according to police.

Fountain now faces three to 11 years in prison. He’s set to be sentenced in March.

