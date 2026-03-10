Man accused of causing crash that killed teen learns punishment

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 19-year-old man accused of causing a crash that killed a 15-year-old boy in 2024 while running from police learns his punishment.

News Center 7 previously reported that Dominick Parlett, is accused of causing a crash at the intersection of Little Richmond Road and North Snyder Road after multiple police chases on Nov. 19, 2024.

Parlett pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, three counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, one count of involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of vehicular assault.

In Jan. 2026, one count of vehicular homicide was dismissed as part of the plea.

Parlett was sentenced to 12.5 years minimum to 16.5 years maximum to prison on Feb. 4. 2026, according to the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

15-year-old Jaden McClaskey, a passenger in the stolen SUV, died from his injuries two days after the crash.

Another juvenile passenger was also injured in the crash but survived.

Parlett is currently serving his sentence and is expected to be released on Nov. 27, 2037.

