Woman tries to hit 5 people with car after fight, court docs say

DAYTON — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to hit five people with a car in Dayton.

Chaunice Alea Lamichea Benson, 30, was charged with five counts of felonious assault on Monday, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

News Center 7 obtained an Affidavit and Statement of Facts that outlines the alleged incident.

It occurred in the Mor For Less parking lot at 444 N James H McGee Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on March 6.

The adult victim, who is a group home caregiver, took four girls to the store to get snacks, according to court records.

When they arrived in a Dodge Caravan, the caregiver saw her ex-boyfriend with another woman, who has since been identified as Benson.

Both women got out of their cars and started fighting. The girls also got out of the Dodge Caravan to intervene, records state.

The man got out of the GMC Acadia to try to separate the women.

Benson eventually got into the driver’s seat of the Acadia, and the man got into the passenger seat.

“Benson starts driving away and circles back in the parking lot and tries to hit the females. She does not hit them and they run and hide behind the Dodge Caravan,” records read.

She allegedly circles back around again and crashes into the driver’s side of the van.

At this point, the caregiver is in the driver’s seat of the Dodge, but the children are still hiding behind the van.

The impact causes the Dodge to hit the girls hiding behind it.

The caregiver “starts driving away and Benson again crashes into the rear driver side of the van,” records reads.

Benson left the scene but was eventually arrested at an apartment in the 3000 block of Woodman Drive.

She remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

