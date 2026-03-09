Man accused of assaulting woman, driving off with child

CLARK COUNTY — A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon after authorities said he assaulted the mother of his child and drove away with the toddler in his car.

Zy’kel Adareen Strodes Edwards faces charges of domestic violence and unlawful restraint.

The Clark County Communication Center received a report at 12:22 p.m. Monday from a woman in the 7100 block of Dayton-Springfield Road.

The caller reported that Edwards had assaulted her before leaving the scene with their child secured in his car.

Deputies arrived at the home to begin an investigation.

The woman told deputies she had been at work for a long period and asked Edwards to come to the apartment to pick up their child so she could rest.

According to the investigation, the caller and Edwards secured the child into a restraint seat in the vehicle.

An argument then began, during which Edwards reportedly became aggressive.

The woman stated that Edwards hit her in the face and attempted to throw her down before driving away with the child still in the vehicle.

Detectives prepared documentation for an AMBER Alert as they arrived on the scene.

Detectives were able to get Edwards on the phone.

They convinced him to drop the child off at the home of a family member in Dayton.

Clark County detectives and Dayton Police personnel met at the Dayton address to check on the child.

They confirmed the child was unharmed and secure.

Because the child was safe, officials did not issue the AMBER Alert.

Following the interview, officials charged Edwards with domestic violence and unlawful restraint.

Edwards was incarcerated in the Clark County Jail. He currently awaits arraignment on the charges.

