Man accused of breaking into cars at apartment complex arrested

RICHMOND, Indiana — A man accused of breaking into cars at an apartment complex in Richmond was arrested over the weekend, according to a spokesperson from the Richmond Police Department.

Police received reports that a man was going through cars in the 500 block of West Main Street near the Interfaith Apartments.

The department identified Shannon Maples, 39, of Richmond, as the suspect.

Officers on scene found evidence linking Maples to the crimes, according to the spokesperson.

Maples was arrested on theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle charges.

Officers searched Maples and reportedly found drug paraphernalia.

The department said this isn’t Maples’ first offense, as he has previously been convicted of theft.

“This successful outcome demonstrates the importance of community cooperation and effective law enforcement,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

