Man accused of being involved in romance fraud conspiracy pleads guilty

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man who was accused of being involved in a romance fraud conspiracy has pleaded guilty.

41-year-old Richard Opoku Agyemang of Cincinnati pleaded guilty to laundering the proceeds of a romance fraud conspiracy that scammed dozens of victims out of more than $2 million.

As a part of the romance fraud scheme, individuals used stolen photographs and false information to create profiles on dating websites and established online romantic relationships with dozens of victims.

The victims were tricked into sending money under the false pretense that doing so would support a romantic partner they had met online for things like medical expenses.

Victims sent more than $2 million by either wiring money or depositing checks to accounts controlled by Agyemang, according to court documents.

Agyemang was federally charged in April of 2024 and pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering stemming from a transfer of $32,000 of fraud proceeds in 2022.

The recommended sentence for his plea agreement is 41 months in prison.

