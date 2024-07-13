Man accused of attack with baseball bat indicted on charges

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after allegedly hitting someone with a bat.

Antonio Hurston, 47, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury this week on two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

On July 3, police were called to the 1000 block of W. Riverview Avenue on a domestic violence call. When they got to the scene, they were told Hurston allegedly hit another man known to him in the face with a metal baseball bat, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court last week.

The attack caused injuries to the nose of the victim and they required stitches.

Hurston was arrested that same day and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains.

Hurston is set to appear in court next on July 16.

