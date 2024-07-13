Final man sentenced for 2022 murder plot in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — The third and final man involved in the 2022 murder plot of a woman in Greene County has been sentenced to prison.

Jahmel Morgan, 24, was sentenced this week to 12 to 16.5 years in prison, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records. The sentence includes a mandatory three years for a gun specification on one of the two counts, which will be served first.

Morgan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in March 2023. As part of his plea agreement, one count of conspiracy to commit murder was dismissed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Morgan and two other men, La’Dashiaun Brown and Aaron Davis, were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting of a woman in Xenia Twp. in September 2022.

The shooting happened in the area of Ford Road and Hilltop Road in Xenia Twp. Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and Xenia Police were sent there on the report of a shooting. There, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim identified Brown as one of three suspects in the shooting and reported her vehicle was stolen after she was assaulted. After he had been arrested and brought back to Greene County, Brown admitted he was responsible for planning to kill the woman and take her vehicle.

Brown pleaded guilty to several charges and was sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison in November 2022.

Davis was later determined to be the shooter and admitted to not only shooting the victim but chasing her down and hitting her with his gun when the planned execution failed, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office previously said. He was sentenced to 32 to 37.5 years in prison last month.

