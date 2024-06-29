Man learns sentence after pleading guilty for his part in 2022 Greene County shooting

GREENE COUNTY — A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges for his role in a 2022 Greene County shooting.

Aaron Davis, 22, was sentenced to 32 to 37.5 years in prison on Friday in Greene County Common Pleas Court, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, he pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability back in April.

“Today, Judge (Adolfo) Tornichio handed down a lengthy prison sentence to a violent young man who nearly took someone’s life,” said David Hayes, Greene County Prosecuting Attorney. “This sentence should communicate to everyone that if you come to Greene County and commit violent crimes, you will be met with Greene County Justice.”

Davis was accused of pointing a gun at an 18-year-old Kettering woman in 2022 after she had been shot once, but the gun jammed, and she got away.

News Center 7 reported back in 2022 that the case involved a shooting on Sept. 12 in the area of 900 Ford Road and 1281 Hilltop Road in Xenia Twp., according to the prosecutor’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Xenia police were sent on the report of a shooting, which found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck.

When Davis is released from prison, he will be on post-release control supervision for up to five years and required to register as a Violent Offender for at least 10 years after his prison release, the prosecutor’s office said.

Ladashiaun Brown was one of three suspects involved in the shooting and sentenced to 20-25 years in prison in November 2022.

The third suspect, Jahmel Morgan, pleaded guilty to charges in March 2023. His sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

