Man pleads guilty for his part in 2022 Greene County shooting

GREENE COUNTY — A man is facing at least 30 years in prison for his part in a 2022 Greene County shooting.

Aaron Davis, 22, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability, last week in Greene County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.

As part of the plea, the charges of attempted murder and felonious assault were dropped as a part of the deal.

Davis was accused of pointing a gun at an 18-year-old Kettering woman in 2022 after she had been shot once, but the gun jammed, and she got away.

News Center 7 reported back in 2022 that the case involved a shooting on Sept. 12 in the area of 900 Ford Road and 1281 Hilltop Road in Xenia Twp., according to the prosecutor’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Xenia police were sent on the report of a shooting found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.

