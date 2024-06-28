‘Makes a difference;’ City increases tag renewal fee to combat inflation in road repair costs

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is increasing the fee to renew vehicle tags to combat inflation in the cost of road repairs.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Dayton City Commissioners approved adding the $5 fee.

It currently costs $25 to register a vehicle in Dayton, starting Jan. 1, 2025, it will cost $30.

Dayton resident Jerry Furlow is disappointed in this decision.

“I don’t think they should it for one,” Furlow said.

Furlow isn’t convinced the current funds earmarked for road repairs are being well-spent.

“They ain’t did nothing to these roads, so where is the money going,” Furlow said.

Dayton’s Director of Management and Budget Office Abbie Patel-Jones said resurfacing costs have increased almost 60% since 2017.

“Cost increases we’ve seen over the last few years as inflation has ticked up quite a bit,” Patel-Jones said.

Officials estimate that 100,000 to 110,000 vehicles register in Dayton annually. The $5 increase should raise more than $500,000 each year.

“It’s not a whole lot of revenue but it still makes a difference,” Patel-Jones said.

Dayton resident Charles Crawford supports the fee increase and said the roads need to be repaired.

“It’s really a shame… You feel like you’re riding down cobblestone,” Crawford said. “It’s going up less than food prices are, heck, food prices, they go up $5 a week.”

Others said if the fees are going up, they want to see progress on the roads as soon as possible.

“So if you guys are going to fix the roads, you all need to do it now, ASAP, quit playing,” Furlow said.

City officials said the funds collected from vehicle registration is just one way they’re trying to keep up with the inflation.

Any renewals between now and the end of the year will not include the increased $5 fee.

