Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Huber Heights crash

HUBER HEIGHTS — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Huber Heights Thursday night.
Michael Adams, 48, died on scene of the crash, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Just before 7 p.m., Huber Heights police and medics were dispatched to the 8100 block of Bellefontaine Road on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
The Huber Heights Police Department is investigating this crash.
Huber Heights Police Sergeant Josh Fosnight told News Center 7 that Adams was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Fosnight said neither drugs nor alcohol is a suspected factor at this time.
Additional information was not immediately available.
