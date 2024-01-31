‘Makes a big difference;’ Hundreds of vacant properties being removed in Dayton

DAYTON — Hundreds of vacant properties are being removed in Dayton.

Abandoned houses become eyesores and bring down property value, but crews took down a house that can now be replaced with something new and useful.

John Scott’s company Blade Cutters is contracted out by the City of Dayton and this was just one of many on his list.

“Probably do about 300 total for the city,” Scott said. “We’re doing about five or six hours this week, demolishing the home way so kind of revitalizing neighborhoods, one house at a time.”

To bring the roof down, Scott even let News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott take control as seen on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

Crews gather up the pile to head to the landfill, with some exceptions.

“We’ll recycle the concrete, the metal, the wood, some of the wood, the doors, salvaged and then sold,” Scott said.

When talking to people down the block from the construction, they agree these types of unsalvageable properties need to go.

“Those houses catch on fire,” said Frederick Childs.

Childs said he would like to see something done with the land.

“If they tear them down, build something else here. Just don’t tear it down and leave it,” Childs said.

Scott said that’s the whole point of clearing out the properties.

“It makes a big difference, I can see the difference. So it makes us feel happy at the end of the day,” Scott said.

Before houses are leveled, his crew checks for any people or animals living inside. Once the spot is filled in with soil and seeds, it will be a brand-new lawn for someone to make use of.

