More funding available for demolishing blighted buildings in Ohio

COLUMBUS — State leaders have announced that additional funding is now available to demolish blighted buildings in Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted said the Ohio Building and Site Revitalization Program will provide $150 million in grants to raze dilapidated commercial and residential buildings throughout the state.

The first three rounds of the program announced nearly $150 million in grants to support nearly 3,700 projects in 87 counties since 2022, the governor’s spokesperson said.

“Blighted buildings have no place in our vision for Ohio’s future,” said Governor DeWine. “These dilapidated eyesores continue to stand in the way of progress, and by helping local communities take them down, we can open these areas up for new economic development.”

Husted said the grants will also provide “essential financial for redevelopment” and pave the way for “a new era of prosperity.

“Although Ohio’s economy is on the rise, numerous communities are unable to fully participate in this growth due to the presence of legacy properties that require demolition and preparation for new development,” he said.

News Center 7 has previously reported on vacant buildings being demolished in Dayton.

