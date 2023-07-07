Major service providers used by UD affected by data incident

DAYTON — The University of Dayton has issued an alert about a data incident impacting the university.

The university said in a release it has been made aware of a third-party data incident involving two of its major service providers.

“The National Student Clearinghouse (NSC) informed the University of Dayton that some undergraduate and graduate student records were accessed in the incident, which occurred due to a vulnerability in a third-party software tool, MOVEit Transfer, used by NSC,” the university said. “UD is one of thousands of institutions required by the U.S. Department of Education to provide personally identifiable information to the NSC on a regular basis for use in the National Student Loan Data System.”

The NSC is investigating and working with law enforcement, the university said.

According to the university, the NSC is expected to follow-up with additional information regarding notification to affected students.

For more information about the issue, you can visit the NSC’s website here.

