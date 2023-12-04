‘Major’ gas leak reported in Darke County neighborhood

GREENVILLE — Residents in a Greenville neighborhood were asked to leave their homes Monday afternoon after a “major natural gas leak.”

The leak has been reported in the area of North Main Street and Spring Street, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Neighbors are asked to self-evacuate and take all medications and pets with them.

Anyone who smells gas inside their home is asked to call 911.

Power may be shut off as CenterPoint Energy makes repairs, the police department said.

We have a News Center 7 crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this story.

