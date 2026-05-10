Mail carriers look to ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ with nation’s largest food drive

DAYTON — Several counties participated in the nation’s largest one-day drive.

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Mail carriers collected non-perishable food left near mailboxes on Saturday.

This was part of Stamp Out Hunger, according to a Dayton Foodbank spokesperson.

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All the food collected went directly to the Food Bank for distribution.

“We’re really grateful for this campaign because it helps us restock our pantry shelves just in time for the summer months when summer kids lose access to school meals,” said Amber Wright, Marketing and Advocacy Manager for the Dayton Foodbank. “We serve a lot of families with children, and it’s no surprise at this time of year that the need spikes a little when those school meals stop.

Last year, Stamp Out Hunger raised over 66,000 pounds of food donations.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive spans across 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Guam.

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