Mail carrier honored for saving 91-year-old woman in Ohio

HUDSON — A mail carrier has been honored for saving a 91-year-old woman in Ohio.

Chris Poa, a 29-year veteran Hudson USPS worker, was doing his mail route in June when he stopped and did a wellness check on a 91-year-old woman he noticed was not picking up her mail, according to a city spokesperson.

He felt something was wrong since he normally talks to her.

Poa looked through the windows, thought he heard something, and saw her foot. That’s when he called 911.

When medics arrived, there was no sign of break-in. Both police and fire forced their way inside and found the woman on the ground, the spokesperson said.

She fell and had been lying on the floor. Medics transported her to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman was a Hudson firefighter’s mother-in-law.

Poa was presented with the Hudson EMS Life Saving Award for his response.

