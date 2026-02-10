Lyft driver shot, killed in Ohio neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A Lyft driver was shot and killed in a northern Ohio neighborhood Sunday night, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.
Authorities responded to reports of a crash in the 10200 block of Rosehill Avenue in Cleveland’s East Side before 10 p.m.
Upon arrival, police found a car that crashed into a guardrail, WOIO-19 reported.
EMS crews discovered a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside the car.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.
His identity wasn’t immediately available.
Police told WOIO-19 that the man was a Lyft driver, which is a rideshare company.
Cleveland Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working with Lyft as part of their investigation.
No arrests have been made at this time.
