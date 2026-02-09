‘A wonderful thing;’ Local firehouse getting upgrades to adapt to increased gender diversity

DAYTON — A fire station in Dayton will be getting some upgrades to help make the space safer for both men and women.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell talked to the chief about the modernization efforts LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Fire Department Chief Mike Rice said the buildings need upgrades.

“We’re a much more gender-diverse department than we ever were before, right now about 13% to 14%,” Rice said.

There are almost no private sleeping rooms in Dayton firehouses, or separate men’s and women’s restroom facilities.

The firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics here work 24-hour shifts.

“They sleep here, they eat here, they work out there, they do laundry there, coming back from calls, so we want to modernize and put some added safety and health benefits in there,” Rice said.

Dayton City Commissioners just approved about $1.6 million for the first upgrades at Station 15 on Wayne Avenue.

Plans are already in the works for more renovations at three other stations. None of the facilities is less than 40 years old, and some are 60 to 70 years old.

Upgrades will also include better ventilation and protection against contact with hazardous materials, and even small climate protection.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group