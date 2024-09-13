Loved ones host balloon release to honor mother killed in Trotwood crash

TROTWOOD — A community is honoring the memory of a mother that will killed in a crash.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Sept. 7 Trotwood police and medics were called to a crash at State Route 49 and Free Pike.

Lakeisha Brown, 33, died from her injuries.

She had a 12-year-old son, and 8-year-old twins, one boy, and one girl. They played sports in Trotwood, including basketball, football, and others. Brown was a heavily involved and well-known mother.

Community members are hosting a balloon release for Brown Friday night.

