Lottery ticket worth $500,000 sold in Ohio

OHIO — A lottery ticket worth half a million dollars was sold in Ohio.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
One person won $500,000 with five of five winning numbers in Sunday night’s Lucky 4 Life drawing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Several school districts closed, delayed due to cold, icy conditions
- Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles home, AP source says
- Man learns punishment for operating multi-state car theft ring in Dayton
The winning numbers were 8, 23, 32, 33, and 34. The Luckyball was 15.
The winning ticket was sold at Discount Tobacco Shop in Heath.
No one won the $7.3 million jackpot. Lucky4Life drawings happen daily.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group