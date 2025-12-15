STAY INFORMED: Several school districts closed, delayed due to cold, icy conditions

MIAMI VALLEY — Several school districts across the region are either closed or delayed on Monday due to poor weather conditions.
Dayton Public Schools, Fairborn City School, Mad River Schools, Piqua City Schools, Sidney City Schools, Troy City Schools, and Trotwood-Madison Schools are closed across the region.
Several school districts are on a two-hour delay.
This includes Springfield City Schools and Greenon Schools in Clark County.
Other school districts on a two-hour delay are Xenia Community Schools and Tipp City Schools.
Centerville Schools, Huber Heights Schools, Kettering City Schools, Miamisburg Schools, and the Valley View School District are on a two-hour delay in Montgomery County.
As previously reported by News Center 7, several businesses and churches were closed on Sunday due to the weather.
