STAY INFORMED: Over 150 churches, businesses announce closures, delays due to weather

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 150 businesses and churches have closed or delayed services due to winter weather on Sunday morning.

In Montgomery County, dozens of churches are closed, including the East Dayton Christian church, Evangel Church of God and the Harmony Creek Church.

The Beavercreek Church of The Brethren, Be Hope Church, Grace Crossing Church, and more in Greene County are closed on Sunday.

Additional churches throughout all counties in the region are closed.

The Greene County Public Library and the Aullwood Audubon Center in Montgomery County are closed on Sunday.

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery has canceled Sensory Sunday and will open at noon.

