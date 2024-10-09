‘A lot of anxiety;’ Travelers escaping Hurricane Milton arrive in Ohio

COLUMBUS — As several airports in Florida shut down in anticipation of Hurricane Milton, many travelers tried to get out while they could.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to TRACK Hurricane Milton and has the latest TIMING on when it will make landfall today on News Center 7 at Noon and 5:00.

Some travelers flew into John Glenn International Airport in Columbus Tuesday night, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

“A lot of anxiety about it before I left, wasn’t sure I was going to be able to fly out in time,” said Emilo Paesano from Tampa Bay.

He moved to Tampa Bay in June and was scheduled to fly to Columbus on Thursday for the weekend but made other plans.

“As soon as I got the notification on my phone from Tampa International Airport that they were closing the airport at 9 a.m., I switched my flight immediately,” Paesano told WBNS.

He said there were a lot of people leaving.

“I was going into work yesterday into the office and there was just traffic nonstop going in the opposite direction.”

Trisha Halterman cut her anniversary trip to Daytona short this week.

“By the time we got on the plane, it was too late to change our minds, so as soon as we got there, we just immediately rebooked to come right back home in a couple of days,” she said.

Travelers also said to WBNS that the best you can do is adjust accordingly when major weather events happen.

“Play it by ear,” said Paesano.

“Things change, go with it, don’t make it stressful,” Halterman added.

