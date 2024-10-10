‘Looking for a way to help;’ Miamisburg school collecting bottled water for hurricane victims

MIAMISBURG — People are working to help the victims of Hurricane Helene here in Miami Valley.

Miamisburg City Schools has what the district called on social media, “Vikings Give Back.”

They have asked people to donate bottled water and sports drinks, such as Gatorade or Powerade, to the Kinder Intermediate School Lobby.

Becca Huber, school principal, said water is the biggest need, according to FEMA.

“As a community, we are a helping, empathetic community, and we are really just looking for a way to help,” she told News Center 7. “Our students are looking for a way to help. We’d figure this would be a great way to foster a little empathy and give back a little bit.”

The school will accept donations on Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon.

